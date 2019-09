We already know that Chad Johnson is the official villain of The Bachelorette . He's threatening, he's unruly, and he loves meat: all sure signs of a reality show antagonist. Even he has to realize how nuts some of his comments and actions have been.And now he definitely does.In a recent video uploaded to Instagram, Johnson admits he understands why viewers have deemed him evil. Seen laying on a couch, he starts cracking up watching himself in a scene from the show.He captioned the video, "So I finally watched the show at my sisters... Holy tits now I understand why some people hate me! Haha but some parts were hilarious too LOL."