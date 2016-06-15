We already know that Chad Johnson is the official villain of The Bachelorette. He's threatening, he's unruly, and he loves meat: all sure signs of a reality show antagonist. Even he has to realize how nuts some of his comments and actions have been.
And now he definitely does.
In a recent video uploaded to Instagram, Johnson admits he understands why viewers have deemed him evil. Seen laying on a couch, he starts cracking up watching himself in a scene from the show.
He captioned the video, "So I finally watched the show at my sisters... Holy tits now I understand why some people hate me! Haha but some parts were hilarious too LOL."
He sort of acknowledges how crazy he appears on the show, but also seems quite entertained by his own wild antics.
His sister, Tiffany Johnson, also seems to be loving his villainous ways. She shared a few photos of her brother — one of Daniel Tosh sounding off about him, and the other a Care Bears meme with the hashtag "chadaggedon."
