The Bachelorette's season 12 super-villain Chad Johnson has officially joined the season 3 cast of Bachelor In Paradise, reports Us Weekly.
News of the now-infamous 28-year-old luxury real estate agent's casting broke via a simple Friday-night tweet from producer Mike Fleiss warning future viewers that indeed, "Chad is being Chad-ish."
News of the now-infamous 28-year-old luxury real estate agent's casting broke via a simple Friday-night tweet from producer Mike Fleiss warning future viewers that indeed, "Chad is being Chad-ish."
The volatile and, at times, physically aggressive contestant (who was sent home after failing to receive a rose from JoJo Fletcher on last week's episode) will join previously announced Bachelor In Paradise cast members Emily and Haley Ferguson, Amanda Stanton, Leah Block, Lace Morris, Jubilee Sharpe, and Isabel “Izzy” Goodkind, all of whom appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor. Jared Haibon from Bachelorette season 11, Sarah Herron from Bachelor season 17, and Carly Waddell from Bachelor season 19 round out the rest of the cast.
Johnson's garnered quite a bit of attention on the latest season of The Bachelorette with a parade of over-the-top, hyper-masculine behavior and pro-violence rhetoric. After Johnson got physically aggressive with the other suitors, punched a door, and reacted to news of a group pool party with JoJo by charmingly stating, "I’m going to cut everyone here’s legs off and arms off and there’s going to be torsos and I’m going to throw them in the pool and I’m going to fuck up this entire damn thing." Producers went so far as to have to hire an on-site security guard to watch over him. And in case you were wondering, Johnson is creepy in real life, too.
All of which makes us wonder: Is this putting good TV ahead of safety and social responsibility? What would Rachel do?
Advertisement