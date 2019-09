Johnson's garnered quite a bit of attention on the latest season of The Bachelorette with a parade of over-the-top, hyper-masculine behavior and pro-violence rhetoric . After Johnson got physically aggressive with the other suitors, punched a door, and reacted to news of a group pool party with JoJo by charmingly stating, "I’m going to cut everyone here’s legs off and arms off and there’s going to be torsos and I’m going to throw them in the pool and I’m going to fuck up this entire damn thing." Producers went so far as to have to hire an on-site security guard to watch over him. And in case you were wondering, Johnson is creepy in real life , too.All of which makes us wonder: Is this putting good TV ahead of safety and social responsibility? What would Rachel do