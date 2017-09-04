Season 13's Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, shared some choice words in a cryptic tweet on Friday. "These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting...
#loyalty," she wrote.
What could she mean? Was this alluding to people she thought were her friends, but who have been hanging with a certain former contestant on her season who was kicked off after being called out for having a "side piece"? DeMario Jackson seemed to think so, E! News reported. After lack of "ocular facts" wasn't a strong enough argument to prove that he wasn't seeing someone at the same time he was vying for Lindsay's interest on The Bachelorette, he left the show and the two have not been on the more cordial terms ever since.
Advertisement
At one point, on the E&G Podcast, he had some pretty choice words to describe Lindsay to which she responded, "DeMario never knew me and still doesn't," in a comment on the podcast's Instagram.
Now, this latest exchange has all the ingredients necessary for a filling drama. You have your cryptic tweets, your super honest hashtags, group photos, and multiple social media platforms.
In a thinly veiled response, Jackson posted a photo on Instagram of himself and two former Bachelor in Paradise castmates Dean Unglert and Adam Gottschalk at a West Hollywood nightclub. "Someone said, 'These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting' and I disagree," he wrote on the Saturday post."These Bachelor friendships got me through a dark time and I'm grateful for my brothers, sisters, and Bachelor Nation. Hopefully that someone will find real love in Paradise next year and stop being petty on social networks. #RoseBoys #Brothers #Blonde #ImBeingPettyNow #TodayIGotTime #TYBG #HiMom."
Someone said, "These bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting" and I disagree. These bachelor friendships got me through a dark time and I'm grateful for my brothers, sisters, and bachelor nation. Hopefully that someone will find real love in paradise next year and stop being petty on social networks. #RoseBoys #Brothers #Blonde #ImBeingPettyNow #TodayIGotTime #TYBG #HiMom
Scandal seems to have followed Jackson's narrative throughout his Bachelor franchise career. First getting called out for seeing someone at the same time he was competing on The Bachelorette, then leaving Bachelor In Paradise early as well after fellow castmate, Corinne Olympios accused him of assault. Jackson was cleared of the accusations after Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation but the allegations made for some serious drama. Not content to leave the limelight just yet, Jackson is "in talks" with the makers of Dancing With The Stars to be on the upcoming season.
Advertisement
As far as Rachel Lindsay goes, she seems to be happily engaged to Bachelorette winner, Bryan Abasolo. Here's hoping that while their friendship didn't last that their other Bachelor relationships aren't as "fickle and fleeting."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement