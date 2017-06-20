Update: Corinne Olympios lawyer has released a statement in response to Warner Bros. decision to conclude the investigation and resume filming. It reads:
"It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone.
It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard."
Update: ABC has released a statement in response to the news announced by Warner Bros.
“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”
Original story follows.
After a producer filed a third-party complaint due to a June 4 incident involving Bachelor In Paradise contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, Warner Bros. has officially concluded their investigation. The company released a statement on Tuesday explaining that they found no evidence supporting misconduct.
Most notably, the statement says that Bachelor In Paradise will resume filming, but that they plan to implement changes to the show's policies to ensure nothing like this happens again.
The statement also clarified that they do not plan to release the tape of the incident, but say that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member and that it doesn't show that a cast member was ever unsafe.
The full statement reads:
“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”
We will update this story as we learn more.
