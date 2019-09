According to Los Angeles Times film writer Amy Kaufman , she just spoke to a source who says he knows why production was halted. Kaufman's source tells her that DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk on the first day of production, June 4, and headed to the pool where things quickly escalated to "soft core porn," although they didn't have sex. A producer who witnessed the hookup failed to show up for work the following day, and has filed a third party complaint for what she witnessed.