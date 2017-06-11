Update: According to Los Angeles Times film writer Amy Kaufman, she just spoke to a source who says he knows why production was halted. Kaufman's source tells her that DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk on the first day of production, June 4, and headed to the pool where things quickly escalated to "soft core porn," although they didn't have sex. A producer who witnessed the hookup failed to show up for work the following day, and has filed a third party complaint for what she witnessed.
Original story follows.
Filming has been underway for just one week, but production on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise has been halted due to allegations of misconduct on set.
Advertisement
"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. said in a statement on Sunday. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”
The season, which is slated to premiere on August 8, began filming on June 3. Last week, ABC announced the first round of contestants, which included Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes, and recent Bachelorette castoff DeMario Jackson.
The cast has already departed from the Sayulita, Mexico resort. Blogger Reality Steve posted a photo of the show's stars at the airport and, at this point, all they've been told is that they're being flown to Houston, Texas.
Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago. Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on pic.twitter.com/eNgGp0tyZ1— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017
The series, which reunites former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, began filming last week. Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss announced that production was underway by posting a photo of Chris Harrison onset, along with a photo of beloved bartender Jorge.
The future of Season 4 remains unclear.
Advertisement