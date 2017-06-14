Corinne Olympios has hired a lawyer, reports TMZ — and is finally talking about what happened on her now shut-down reality show.
The former Bachelor star, who was set to appear as a contestant on season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise, has finally issued a statement about the incident that led to the spin-off series shutting down production for the summer. According to Olympios, she is ready to "obtain justice."
According to tweets from Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman, who reportedly spoke to a source for the show, the incident in question occurred between Olympios and DeMario Jackson, a former Bachelorette contestant. The two allegedly had a sexual encounter in the pool while filming the show, while both were reportedly extremely intoxicated. A producer saw the encounter and did not show up for work the following day. The same producer had sued the show for misconduct in the workplace, says Kaufman's source.
Advertisement
Now, Olympios is telling her side of the story. Olympios has made it clear that she has little memory of the incident due to her intoxicated state, and used the word "victim" to describe her role in the situation. She told TMZ:
"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."
She also added:
"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."
TMZ reports that she has hired lawyer Marty Singer, who has represented clients like Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Travolta. We will update the story as more information becomes public.
Advertisement