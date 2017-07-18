Everyone We Know Joining The Cast Of Bachelor In Paradise This Summer

The Bachelor is fun. The Bachelorette is more fun. And Bachelor in Paradise? Well, that's a whole 'nother ballgame. In fact, some might even say this reprise show is what makes Bachelor franchise worth watching during the months between January and May.
Starting in August, some favorite (and some notorious) faces from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are granted another chance of love by the reality TV Cupid, Chris Harrison. For a few weeks in a resort in Mexico, these contestants are given the opportunity to date each other in a freer, relaxed (yet equally competitive) atmosphere.
There's a reason why these former contestants would be motivated to go on Bachelor in Paradise, and it's not just for morsels of B-list fame or cocktails prepared by Jorge the bartender. With married couples (Jade and Tanner) and engaged couples (Carly and Evan) as proof, paradise can cast a potent spell.
