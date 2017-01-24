Sometimes, true love does exist — even on Bachelor in Paradise. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert not only got their second chance at love on the show, but also survived as a couple through their wedding day and an intense Marriage Boot Camp season. Now, they're even starting to think about kids. "I feel like I'm ready for that," Roper told E! News. "That's something that was really important to me, was to find somebody who was ready to have a family." Her husband's mind is in the same place. "Tanner is at the same stage too, so that was definitely very attractive about him," she said. "We're thinking about it! I wouldn't be surprised if we had a baby in the next year or two... We're building a big house so we have lots of spare rooms that need children." In the meantime, they remain as in love as ever, despite some rocky times (and sexual complaints) on Marriage Boot Camp. "He's funny on the show, but he's funnier and he is weirder [away from the cameras]," Roper revealed. "And he kept telling me that because he was so sweet in Paradise. He was like, there's this weird side you're going to find out about. I'm like, I don't see it. And he's… he's a weird man... and I love him!"
