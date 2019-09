Sometimes, true love does exist — even on Bachelor in Paradise. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert not only got their second chance at love on the show, but also survived as a couple through their wedding day and an intense Marriage Boot Camp season . Now, they're even starting to think about kids. "I feel like I'm ready for that," Roper told E! News . "That's something that was really important to me, was to find somebody who was ready to have a family." Her husband's mind is in the same place. "Tanner is at the same stage too, so that was definitely very attractive about him," she said. "We're thinking about it! I wouldn't be surprised if we had a baby in the next year or two... We're building a big house so we have lots of spare rooms that need children." In the meantime, they remain as in love as ever, despite some rocky times (and sexual complaints ) on Marriage Boot Camp. "He's funny on the show, but he's funnier and he is weirder [away from the cameras]," Roper revealed. "And he kept telling me that because he was so sweet in Paradise. He was like, there's this weird side you're going to find out about. I'm like, I don't see it. And he's… he's a weird man... and I love him!"