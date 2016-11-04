Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are giving fans a glimpse into their marriage on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Bachelor nation though isn't happy with what they see.
As Us Weekly pointed out, the couple, who have appeared on three different Bachelor spin-offs, including Bachelor in Paradise season 2, are working through their problems. But, often this leads to heated conversations that can be uncomfortable to watch.
In a sneak peek of a new Marriage Boot Camp episode, the two talk about compromise and whether they're willing to make sacrifices to keep their marriage alive.
Tolbert tells his wife he's "not optimistic about anything changing" in their relationship, to which, she responds, "It's just hard when I know I'll change, and you won't acknowledge it."
"You let not having a voice still play a role in your life," Tolbert says to her with a laugh.
"OK, well, never mind," she says before the clip cuts to others on the show calling Tolbert a "jerk" for his remarks.
The thing is, this isn't the first time Tolbert has berated Roper onscreen. On the premiere of the WE tv series, Tolbert says that his wife "doesn't do shit," calling her a "lethargic slob." Later he told Roper,"You don't have a ton of value as a teammate in our marriage," causing her to break into tears.
What is shown on screen is concerning, and honestly, shouldn't be shown on TV. It borders on emotional abuse with Roper constantly having to apologize for the nasty things her husband says.
What feels especially wrong about all of this is that ABC is constantly portraying these two as some Bachelor golden couple when they so clearly are not.
Roper and Tolbert's marriage has real problems, not ones made for TV and it's time the networks stopped pretending they are.
