Bachelor nation alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are now on yet another reality show: Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (together they have also appeared on three different Bachelor spin-offs). Despite being flaunted as the ideal Bachelor union (they were even married on television while Seal sang "Kiss From a Rose"), it seems their marriage is already showing cracks.
In episode 2 of Marriage Boot Camp, Roper climbs gets put a body bag and covered in fake blood to simulate her death, as seen in a sneak peek over at Us Weekly. The purpose of this weird exercise is to compel Tolbert to imagine his life without Roper, and thus talk to her more kindly. On the premiere episode, he had some harsh words for his wife. "It makes me feel like a terrible person," he says, reflecting back on the things he said to her. "I know I never want to see myself in that situation. I know I never want to have those be my last words.”
"It’s what I hear every day," Roper retorts. "It’s a little disappointing. I crave a deeper connection, but I don‘t feel like I have your heart because you can’t open up." Tolbert responds that there are things he would want to see her change about herself, too.
If there is trouble in paradise (pun intended), then why are they staying together? This story from Us Weekly may hold the answer. In February 2016, a source told the magazine that together the couple was on track to make $1 million from sponsored posts in 2016 with their branded content on social media.
Watch the bizarre clip over at Us Weekly.
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m.
