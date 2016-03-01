"[W]hen I saw GaGa [sic] fill the whole room with emotion as she sang with conviction and urgency, as I saw survivors of sexual assault bravely stand up there showing the world that what happened to them does matter, tears streamed down my face," Roper writes. The 29-year-old felt compelled to open up about something she's long kept a secret from almost everyone, including her family. "I was raped just shy of my 17th birthday," she says. "I remember one guy holding me down while another got on top of me... The next morning was confusing. I found my jeans with blood spots all the way down a pant leg, and I was bruised black and sore." Roper explains she was a virgin when she was attacked by two friends, one whom she was very close to.

