Warning: You're about to learn way, way, way more information about the state of Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's marriage than you'd like. Read at your own risk.
So, to the surprise of no one, a match made on Bachelor in Paradise isn't actually paradise. Just ask former Bachelor contestant Jade Roper, who married Tanner Tolbert in January after meeting him on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple are now starring on WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and boy, are things getting messy.
Us Weekly reports that tonight's episode features an ugly game of Truth or Dare. Tolbert gloats that he's had sex in public, but not with his wife. Roper admits that she has to "beg" her husband to perform oral sex on her. Charming.
"Tanner never does," she shared. "Never ever. I have to beg."
As it turns out, being married to a bad lover bothers Roper less than having him brag about his former sexploits. She makes it clear that she didn't appreciate him telling all about having sex with someone else on the 50-yard line at KU's football stadium.
Watching him act like a giant frat boy about it all certainly doesn't help. Girl, can we hook you up with the number for a divorce lawyer? Or with a guy who actually knows what he's doing in bed?
