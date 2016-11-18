Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert may not be household names, but thanks to their brutally harsh exchanges on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, they might be soon.
The couple, who met and married on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year, have been in a rocky phase of their relationship for the entire season of the WE show. Now, Roper is straight-up admitting that she thinks the two might not have a real relationship.
"I am scared to death of you and I having no emotional connection," she tells the camera, and her husband, in a new clip on People.
The two have been on Marriage Boot Camp for a few weeks now — and we have seen Tolbert repeatedly insult Roper and constantly degrade her, so the comments don't come as too much of a surprise. Tolbert doesn't look too upset by her truthful exclamation. Later in the clip, he shares a heartbreaking story about how his father cheated on his mother and how, as an innocent teen, he was shown the footage of his dad messing around. The other couples on the show looked saddened and shocked by his story.
Roper tells the camera: "I love your mom, but that’s not okay. A parent shouldn’t drag a child through their shit..." She's sympathetic and clearly on her husband's side. He, as usual, responds in a brash and unfriendly way by biting back: "Well, your mom was not the best, either."
Watch the awkward and uncomfortable conversation IRL when the episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST on WE.
The couple, who met and married on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year, have been in a rocky phase of their relationship for the entire season of the WE show. Now, Roper is straight-up admitting that she thinks the two might not have a real relationship.
"I am scared to death of you and I having no emotional connection," she tells the camera, and her husband, in a new clip on People.
The two have been on Marriage Boot Camp for a few weeks now — and we have seen Tolbert repeatedly insult Roper and constantly degrade her, so the comments don't come as too much of a surprise. Tolbert doesn't look too upset by her truthful exclamation. Later in the clip, he shares a heartbreaking story about how his father cheated on his mother and how, as an innocent teen, he was shown the footage of his dad messing around. The other couples on the show looked saddened and shocked by his story.
Roper tells the camera: "I love your mom, but that’s not okay. A parent shouldn’t drag a child through their shit..." She's sympathetic and clearly on her husband's side. He, as usual, responds in a brash and unfriendly way by biting back: "Well, your mom was not the best, either."
Watch the awkward and uncomfortable conversation IRL when the episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST on WE.
Advertisement