The Bachelor in Paradise is kind of like the drunker, less buttoned-up little brother of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. It's purportedly about finding love just as much as its predecessors, but the whole "let's put 30 men and women together on an island for 18 days and see what happens" feels a little more Real World than The Bachelor.
We're pretty okay with that, actually. Obviously, there are a lot more hookups. And it's super fun to see the big personalities clash. (We're personally looking forward to seeing Chad piss off each and every contestant individually.)
This season, we'll see recent Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs — most of them from Ben Higgins' and JoJo Fletcher's seasons — searching for a romantic connection. Here's the initial cast list, per ABC.
Jared Haibon, 27, Restaurant Manager, Warwick, RI — The Bachelorette, Season 11 (Kaitlyn)
Emily and Haley Ferguson, 23, Twins, Las Vegas, NV — The Bachelor, Season 20 (Ben)
Leah Block, 25, Event Planner, Denver, CO — The Bachelor, Season 20 (Ben)
Lace Morris, 25, Real Estate Agent, Denver, CO — The Bachelor, Season 20 (Ben)
Amanda Stanton, 26, Esthetician, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA — The Bachelor, Season 20 (Ben)
Jubilee Sharpe, 25, War Veteran, Ft. Lauderdale, FL — The Bachelor, Season 20 (Ben)
Sarah Herron, 29, Advertising Executive, Los Angeles, CA — The Bachelor, Season 17 (Sean)
Carly Waddell, 29, Singer/Songwriter, Arlington, TX — The Bachelor, Season 19 (Chris)
Isabel "Izzy" Goodkind, 25, Graphic Designer, Branford, CT — The Bachelor, Season 20 (Ben)
Chad Johnson, 28, Luxury Real Estate Agent, Tulsa, OK — The Bachelorette, Season 12 (JoJo)
Daniel Maguire, 31, Canadian, Vancouver, BC — The Bachelorette, Season 12 (JoJo)
Evan Bass, 33, Erectile Dysfunction Specialist, Nashville, TN — The Bachelorette, Season 12 (JoJo)
Grant Kemp, 28, Firefighter, San Francisco, CA — The Bachelorette, Season 12 (JoJo)
Nick Viall, 35, Runner-up — The Bachelorette, Season 10 (Andi) and Season 11 (Kaitlyn)
Vinny Ventiera, 28, Barber, Delray Beach, FL — The Bachelorette, Season 12 (JoJo)
The show doesn't kick off until Tuesday, August 2. But we've got all the intel you need right here. From the steamy rumors to the cold, hard facts, here's everything we know about the new Bachelor in Paradise.