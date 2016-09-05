Bachelor in Paradise took us all by surprise this summer with one romance. Yes, we're talking about Carly Waddell, who was heartbreakingly jilted at the end of last summer's season of the show, and erectile dysfunction specialist Evan Bass. He appeared (but with the show's editing, who can tell) to scheme and scheme and scheme until Waddell finally fell for him. Persistence over the magic of love, or whatever.
Waddell sat down with Glamour for an interview at the Bachelor in Paradise villa in Mexico and gave some insight into how the romance of the show's least likely couple came to be. It turns out that a lot went down when the cameras were off.
She says she fell in love with him on their "hospital date." And while that's not a real thing in real life, in the Bachelor universe, it definitely is. Turns out Bass really was sick — he had two infections.
"There were no cameras and it felt like I was dating in normal life," Waddell told Glamour of the couple's time in the hospital. "We started getting this connection, and I remember sitting in the car on the way back and thinking, I really want to hold his hand. What? And then, Oh my gosh, I think I really like him. What?! It was just this thing that was a roller coaster, and it started out where I broke up with him like five times."
If you're wondering what it might be like when they go home from the show, it's all good news. The couple already live a close seven minutes away from each other, Waddell says.
As for dating a guy with kids, Waddell says, "I’m so into that. I’m 30. I want kids; he wants more kids. We’ve already discussed that." The plans to introduce her to his kids are already in the works.
Sounds like a happy ending is on the horizon for these two. Who would have guessed?
