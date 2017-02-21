Josh Murray says he and his ex-fiancée Amanda Stanton "ran into each other and stuff," and photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight clue us into what "stuff" might mean.
Murray and Stanton got engaged on last summer's Bachelor in Paradise season and announced their breakup in January. But in a Facebook Live interview, ET's Lauren Zima reveals to Josh that she saw pictures of the two kissing from Sunday.
"Are you sure they're not photoshopped or something?" was his first response. But then, he thought about it and said, "You know, we're trying to deal with stuff in a more private manner now, obviously, and we just kind of want people to respect that, and especially because it's a tough situation with the kids, and we don't want to kind of fully dive into anything, because we're thinking about them as well."
He did admit, however, that he and his ex have reconnected — in the vaguest way possible. "This is the first time I've seen her in a while. When I came out this week, I came for one of my friend's events, and I did some other stuff while I was here, and we ran into each other and stuff," he said. "You know, we just had long conversations. They were conversations that needed to be had, and [we had] a great dinner and everything like that."
He said he was still single, but he also said that "whenever we're together, especially outside of the show and outside all the drama, it's always been a good relationship" and "there's a possibility for anything." Including, we're predicting, one of the quickest reunions in Bachelor Nation history.
