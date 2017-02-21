He did admit, however, that he and his ex have reconnected — in the vaguest way possible. "This is the first time I've seen her in a while. When I came out this week, I came for one of my friend's events, and I did some other stuff while I was here, and we ran into each other and stuff," he said. "You know, we just had long conversations. They were conversations that needed to be had, and [we had] a great dinner and everything like that."