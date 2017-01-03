When one Bachelor door closes, another one opens. And so it is that Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have ended their romance just as Nick Viall takes another stab at finding Ms. Right. Stanton confirmed the split from Murray, whom she met on Bachelor in Paradise last year, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Stanton shared that she and Andi Dorfman's ex broke up a few weeks ago, before the holidays. “I actually haven’t talked about it yet, because it’s been a little hard,” the 26-year-old mother of two admitted. “I haven’t really, you know, thought about what to say, but yeah, we did break up. It’s sad.” Stanton refused to play the blame game, citing "normal relationship things" for the parting. “I just think there are some things in a relationship you can work on, you know, nobody is perfect,” she explained to ET. “But then there’s also things that you just can't work on and things that you just know aren’t going to work out in the long run... It’s hard, you know, he moved across the country to live with us and I think, at the end of the day, we’re just very different people and things just didn’t work out." Watch her break it all down in the video below. Sigh. Can we even believe in love anymore?
