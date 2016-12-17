This summer, Bachelor in Paradise viewers watched franchise alums Josh Murray (The Bachelorette season 10) and Amanda Stanton (The Bachelor season 20) meet, mingle, and make marriage plans. Yet puzzling social-media posts from each party yesterday hint that their engagement might be over.
Stanton, a 26-year-old aesthetician and mother of two who, as of last month, was locked in a custody dispute with her ex-husband, got reflective mid-dance party (which reminded Us Weekly of the dance party Murray’s previous fiancée, Bachelor veteran Andi Dorfman, threw after their January 2015 breakup — Murray also proposed to Dorfman on The Bachelorette, naturally).
Meanwhile, Murray Instagrammed a since-deleted photo of his dog, Sable, assessing the newly packed contents of his car (it remains unclear whether he’d boxed up his belongings from the home he shared with Stanton in Irvine, CA). In another photo, the 32-year-old cuddled with Stanton’s 4-year-old daughter, Kinsey. According to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, “Josh & Amanda are broken up...you can expect an ‘official’ announcement from them any day now. Josh is moving back to Atlanta tomorrow.”
Thus far, Nick Viall — the Bachelorette grad who will debut as The Bachelor on January 2 and tried to convince Stanton to dump Murray on Bachelor in Paradise — has not commented on the possible split.
Whether Stanton has a man in her life or not, nothing will get in the way of her ability to be a good mom. As she wrote on her blog in September, “Being the best mother you can be and giving your kids the BEST life possible has nothing to do with your relationship status and you don’t have to be happily married to have a ‘picture-perfect family.’”
