The Bachelor is always billed as a Prince Charming in Dockers. Nick Viall, alas, might be just another Juan Pablo.
The current Bachelor star is reportedly sending contestants packing with his unappealing behavior, In Touch Weekly reports. A source claims that three of the final four women have asked to leave the show rather than wait for a rose ceremony.
“They find him to be completely arrogant and a total diva,” the insider claims.
"A lot of the girls think Nick isn’t taking the process seriously, that he only became The Bachelor to hook up with multiple women," the source added. The contestants are also said to have "turned on" the man who famously slut-shamed ex Andi Dorfman.
All of this seems to support host Chris Harrison's recent claims that Viall hit a "low point" and shed "man tears" (really, Harrison?) during filming.
So will this actually pave the way for the most dramatic rose ceremony in Bachelor history, or will Viall just hand a Neil Lane engagement ring to the last woman standing? Get your tea kettle ready.
