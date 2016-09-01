ABC's decision to cast Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise veteran Nick Viall as the Bachelor was a polarizing one, and apparently, the network itself wasn't initially so sure about it. Former Bachelorette contestant Luke Pell told Us Weekly he was set to be on the newest season of The Bachelor up until just hours before his flight to Los Angeles to film the show.
"We were all satisfied, had agreed to the contracts and everything was moving forward," Pell said. "They said ABC had decided to quote-unquote go in a different direction. I was supposed to fly out Monday morning at 9 a.m. I had my bags packed and everything. Most dramatic Monday ever!”
At least Pell seems to have a good attitude about it. He tweeted that he'd made peace with the decision.
Thx for all the love sometimes we are faced w/unexpected changes I'm happy to be back in Nash excited for the future pic.twitter.com/hUgp59sJzk— Luke Pell (@Luke__Pell) August 31, 2016
This isn't the first time this has happened: Before JoJo was chosen as the Bachelorette, ABC producers had begun filming Caila Quinn, according to E! News.
Pell may have been the most obvious choice for the Bachelor, but Viall was certainly an interesting one. On Kaitlyn Bristowe's Bachelorette season, he was criticized for sleeping with her before the Fantasy Suite dates and regarded by many as the season villain.
Vaill was also a runner-up twice — on Kaitlyn's and Andi's seasons — before going on Bachelor in Paradise. If the number of Bachelor franchise shows you've been on counts toward anything, he's definitely earned the position.
