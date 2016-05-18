It's not too often that we hear about what went on behind the scenes of a Bachelor or Bachelorette breakup. But former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman just opened up about her breakups with Josh Murray and Juan Pablo Galavis in an interview with People.
The 29-year-old said that the dissolution of her eight-month-long engagement with Murray, her season's winner, taught her not to ignore red flags. Dorfman has called Murray "jealous" and "controlling" and said she wasted her first engagement on him. From here on out, she said, "I know my deal breakers and my trigger points. And I know what won't make me happy."
Dorfman dished about her season's runner-up, Nick Viall, as well. "He gave me passion and that womanly experience," she said. "He made me feel desired." Her sentiments are eerily similar to the impression Viall left on the most recent Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who said he "makes me feel like a woman — a desired woman." There must be something about that guy.
Dorfman also shared why she was proud of leaving The Bachelor after Galavis, the star of the show, spent their date name-dropping and talking about himself. "Breaking up with Juan Pablo was an empowering feminist moment for me," she said. "He was disrespectful and he wasn't valuing the time and energy everyone was putting in. But women have equal footing. We can take power." Here's to that, Andi.
