Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman Says Josh Murray Was Emotionally Abusive

Back on Bachelorette season 10, it seemed like tall, dark, and handsome couple Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray were a match made in heaven.
But apparently they were far from it.
Dorfman told Us Weekly that her time with Murray quickly devolved into "the most volatile and fucked up relationship of my life.”
“I was 100 percent sure I’d spend my life with him,” the former Bachelorette said. Dorfman added that Murray became jealous and emotionally abusive, and that during especially heated fights, he used to call her a "bitch" or a "whore."
Murray released a statement to Us Weekly responding to Dorfman's claims. He told the magazine, “It saddens me and is very unfortunate that Andi has chosen to characterize me in such a negative way. I pray she finds peace.”
The couple managed to stay together for nearly nine months before they ended their engagement in January of 2015. The details of their relationship, and their split, are coming to light in the lead-up to the May 17 release of Dorfman's book, It's Not Okay.
But apparently they were far from it.
Dorfman told Us Weekly that her time with Murray quickly devolved into "the most volatile and fucked up relationship of my life.”
“I was 100 percent sure I’d spend my life with him,” the former Bachelorette said. Dorfman added that Murray became jealous and emotionally abusive, and that during especially heated fights, he used to call her a "bitch" or a "whore."
Murray released a statement to Us Weekly responding to Dorfman's claims. He told the magazine, “It saddens me and is very unfortunate that Andi has chosen to characterize me in such a negative way. I pray she finds peace.”
The couple managed to stay together for nearly nine months before they ended their engagement in January of 2015. The details of their relationship, and their split, are coming to light in the lead-up to the May 17 release of Dorfman's book, It's Not Okay.
Advertisement