Nick Viall is no longer the runner-up.
It was revealed today that Viall will have a chance to hand out his own roses on the next season of The Bachelor.
The announcement was made on the Bachelor in Paradise aftershow, After Paradise, with Viall making an appearance to celebrate the good news that he'd be calling the shots on season 21 of the show.
Viall is a seasoned vet of the series, appearing twice on The Bachelorette where he competed for the hearts of Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, coming in second both times. Viall is currently competing on Bachelor in Paradise, so spoiler, he didn't find love there either.
But, Viall believes this time is the charm. "I've certainly had the practice," Viall joked on After Paradise. "But, in all seriousness, I don't know if anything prepares you for [The Bachelor]. But honestly, I'm definitely ready for it."
Fans weren't as ready for the announcement that Viall would be the new Bachelor though. Refinery29, like many others, had been predicting that fan favorite Luke Pell would be the new Bachelor since Fletcher said goodbye to him in July.
Twitter is currently freaking out over the Viall reveal. "Are you kidding, Chris Harrison?" one user wrote. "You might as well have made @realchadjohnson #TheBachelor. At least that would be entertaining."
Another tweeted, "I feel like if Nick couldn't find love 3 times through here, the 4th time around won't be much better."
"Just called an emergency session with my shrink upon seeing @viallnicholas28 is #TheBachelor," one person tweeted. "I feel so betrayed."
Some though seemed intrigued by Viall being the newest Bachelor: "With @viallnicholas28 as #TheBachelor, I can guarantee that Fantasy Suite gets a lot of use!"
One person even managed to get a good laugh at Viall always being a bridesmaid, never a bride."What if Nick proposes at the end of the season," someone tweeted, "and she says no #StillARunnerUp."
The Bachelor premieres in January 2017.
