Luke said he'd totally be into it.
It sounds like if Luke is offered the role, he'll take it. "The process worked for me," Pell told E! News. "JoJo kind of allowed me to love again, it was something I hadn't done in awhile prior to our relationship. I'm at a place now where I'm excited to be in love again." Of becoming the next Bachelor, he said, "I think that if that comes up and that's in the future for me, I couldn't be more excited to find it."
Luke echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Glamour. "If that’s something that comes up, I’m open to that. I truly am. I saw that it worked for JoJo, and JoJo said that it worked for her even when she was on Ben’s season, so having and hearing that firsthand, it worked for me," he said. "I was in love. It was intentional and it was real, so that certainly could be something I’d be open for in the future."
Social media doesn't lie, people. After Luke's departure on Monday night, his fans rallied to get Luke back on TV, ASAP. And many viewers are threatening not to watch next season if Luke isn't made the Bachelor.
Luke better be the next bachelor cause he was genuine and real. I'm pissed— Jaclyn Angle (@Jaclyn3198) July 26, 2016
V. IMPORTANT BACHELOR BURN BOOK POLL QUESTION. Should Luke be the next Bachelor? #TheBachelorette— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) July 26, 2016
Luke better be the next bachelor..... YOU DESERVE A PERFECT ANGEL— chan (@chandler_wall) July 26, 2016
If Luke isn't the next Bachelor I'm officially done with the series. He's such a babe— Krista Smickley ✌ (@ksmickley) July 26, 2016
His exit was the perfect setup.
Luke's heartbreaking goodbye was a thing of reality TV beauty. Seriously, telling JoJo at the very last minute that he loved her only to get dumped moments later? Now he has to get another chance at love. Basically, he auditioned to be the next Bachelor right then and there. As one viewer tweeted, "Luke totally solidified his bid as the next Bachelor with the line 'I was in love with JoJo, but I didn't get TO love her.'"
Luke totally solidified his bid as the next Bachelor with the line "I was in love with JoJo, but I didn't get TO love her" #TheBachelorette— Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) July 26, 2016
Thank you for that excellent audition for the next Bachelor, Luke. We'll be in touch. #TheBachelorette— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) July 19, 2016
He's been a fan-favorite since day one.
The campaign to make Luke the next Bachelor started way before his exit. Since he set foot off his horse in the premiere, people have been in love with this dude. In June, Reality Steve totaled over 10,000 votes on who should be the next Bachelor — Luke, Robby, or Chase — and Luke won in a landslide, with 61% of the vote. People were even setting up Twitter accounts to land him the role weeks ago. And some admitted to hoping Luke didn't win JoJo's heart so that he could be the Bachelor.
@Luke__Pell @BacheloreteJoJo Luke needs to be your next bachelor he's got great values and he's a gentleman 🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/MtJ81gGxFf— Lukepellforbachelor (@Lukepellforbac1) June 21, 2016
TBH i don't even want Luke to win #TheBachelorette— yaz :-) (@yazlopez14) June 8, 2016
I want him to be the next Bachelor so I can date him. pic.twitter.com/yHZSkmciJp
I secretly don't want Luke to win the Bachelorette so he can be the next Bachelor.— Kenzy Q (@kenz_nquearry1) June 2, 2016
So, there you have it. Do you think Luke will be the next Bachelor? Sound off in the comments below.