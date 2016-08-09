Two of The Bachelorette Andi Dorfman's exes are once again competing for the same girl. But this time, they're doing it in paradise.
As People points out, Josh Murray and Nick Viall were both suitors on Dorfman's season of the reality dating show in 2014. Murray ended up winning Dorfman's heart, and despite the fact that they broke up last year (and she released a tell-all about him earlier this year, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After), runner-up Viall is still kind of bitter about losing.
What's bound to make Viall feel worse, though, is that yet again he's going head-to-head with Murray on Bachelor in Paradise. Proving that these two guys have similar taste in women, they're both trying to win the heart of Amanda Stanton, who appeared on the 20th season of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins.
It seems Murray is the more eligible bachelor in paradise, too. He had a very steamy date with Stanton, while Viall moped around the house, probably wondering what Murray has that he doesn't.
Murray also made it clear during his date that all the bad things Dorfman had to say about him in her book were not true. "I can't comment on any kind of things in a book that my ex has written about me," Murray told Stanton, "because it's a fictional story."
Let's hope Murray's current love story ends up being the real thing. Or, for the sake of Viall's emotional well-being, maybe let's hope it's not.
