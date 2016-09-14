Nick Viall Regrets Slut-Shaming Andi Dorfman

Nick Viall may be the new man on The Bachelor, but it's his past with the series that
just keeps coming up.
In an exclusive interview with People, Viall was asked once again about his decision to reveal details on After the Final Rose about his night in the fantasy suite with Andi Dorfman. On the show, Viall questioned why Andi slept with him and then didn't choose him as the winner. After Viall's comments, Dorfman faced a lot of backlash, with some calling her a slut for having slept with the two finalists. The criticism reached the point that Dorfman felt the need to address the slut-shaming double standard inherent to The Bachelor franchise in an op-ed piece.
just keeps coming up.
In an exclusive interview with People, Viall was asked once again about his decision to reveal details on After the Final Rose about his night in the fantasy suite with Andi Dorfman. On the show, Viall questioned why Andi slept with him and then didn't choose him as the winner. After Viall's comments, Dorfman faced a lot of backlash, with some calling her a slut for having slept with the two finalists. The criticism reached the point that Dorfman felt the need to address the slut-shaming double standard inherent to The Bachelor franchise in an op-ed piece.
In his interview with People, Viall said, "My regret has always been that as a result of me saying that, Andi, unfairly, got a lot of criticism that she didn't deserve." He added that he has always regretted it, but credits that incident for changing the show going forward.
Viall was also asked about Dorfman's book. It was not his favorite summer read. He also claims it has "plenty of inaccuracies" (no surprise there). Dorfman pulls no punches in her memoir, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Ever After. In the section recounting Viall's visit to the fantasy suite, she calls their time together a "ladyboner-killing, awkward sexual encounter." Ouch.
Viall was also asked about Dorfman's book. It was not his favorite summer read. He also claims it has "plenty of inaccuracies" (no surprise there). Dorfman pulls no punches in her memoir, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Ever After. In the section recounting Viall's visit to the fantasy suite, she calls their time together a "ladyboner-killing, awkward sexual encounter." Ouch.
Advertisement