Nick Viall Regrets Slut-Shaming Andi Dorfman

Nick Viall may be the new man on The Bachelor , but it's his past with the series thatjust keeps coming up.In an exclusive interview with People , Viall was asked once again about his decision to reveal details on After the Final Rose about his night in the fantasy suite with Andi Dorfman. On the show, Viall questioned why Andi slept with him and then didn't choose him as the winner. After Viall's comments, Dorfman faced a lot of backlash, with some calling her a slut for having slept with the two finalists. The criticism reached the point that Dorfman felt the need to address the slut-shaming double standard inherent to The Bachelor franchise in an op-ed piece.