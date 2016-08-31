Now that we know it's going to be Viall, we're pretty excited about it. Viall has a long history with the Bachelor Franchise — this will be his fourth televised quest for love. First, he was the runner-up on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette. Then, he became a surprise addition to Kaitlyn Bristowe's season — and, once again, was the runner-up. Viall is currently starring on Bachelor In Paradise. He dated Jen Saviano, but clearly their relationship didn't work out. The man is clearly hoping the fourth time's the charm. But whether or not Nick finds love, what we do know is that he's going to be an awesome Bachelor. Here are six reasons why we're excited to see Nick handing out roses on the next season of The Bachelor.

