Chad's Not Impressed That Nick Is The New Bachelor

Hunter Harris
One citizen of The Bachelor nation isn't happy with the franchise's newly-announced leading man. Bachelorette villain extraordinaire Chad Johnson shared his criticism of Nick Viall, season 21's bachelor, on Twitter.

"At the end of every date on #TheBachelor each girl should be allowed the option to have a cheesy convo with Nick, or crazy sex with Chad," he tweeted.
Chad's advice is, um, maybe not desirable to anyone. The 28-year-old Oklahoma native also commented on Nick's age, who'll be 36 during his season's filming, according to Chad. The average contestant age on the show's previous season was 25.
Former Bachelorette contestant Luke Pell was previously seen as a front-runner to become the next bachelor. Pell tweeted about the "unexpected change" and said he's happy to be back in Nashville.
As for Chad's response to Luke taking the high road? "You got played, son!"
