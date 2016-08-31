One citizen of The Bachelor nation isn't happy with the franchise's newly-announced leading man. Bachelorette villain extraordinaire Chad Johnson shared his criticism of Nick Viall, season 21's bachelor, on Twitter.
At the end of every date on #TheBachelor each girl should be allowed the option to have a cheesy convo with Nick, or crazy sex with Chad.— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 31, 2016
Chad's advice is, um, maybe not desirable to anyone. The 28-year-old Oklahoma native also commented on Nick's age, who'll be 36 during his season's filming, according to Chad. The average contestant age on the show's previous season was 25.
He's gonna be 36 while filming #TheBachelor. Over 10 years older than the girls... Does the wedding ring come with an AARP membership?— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 31, 2016
Former Bachelorette contestant Luke Pell was previously seen as a front-runner to become the next bachelor. Pell tweeted about the "unexpected change" and said he's happy to be back in Nashville.
Thx for all the love sometimes we are faced w/unexpected changes I'm happy to be back in Nash excited for the future pic.twitter.com/hUgp59sJzk— Luke Pell (@Luke__Pell) August 31, 2016
As for Chad's response to Luke taking the high road? "You got played, son!"
Hey Luke, you got played, son! #GoSitDown #TheBachelor @Luke__Pell https://t.co/HtUDrvD0ab— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 31, 2016
