In her book It's Not Okay, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman wrote about a man who is presumably Josh Murray, her former fiancé and her season's winner, being emotionally abusive. Murray, who has denied the claims, is now on the Bachelor spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise.
Nick Viall, Andi's runner-up, is once again competing with Josh, but now they're both after fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Amanda Stanton.
In a promo video for Monday night's episode released by E! News, Nick approaches Amanda about her budding relationship with Josh. He expresses concerns "as a friend" about what Andi's book says about her ex, though he admits he didn't read it.
"I hope Andi didn't make all that up, because what she said was some pretty nasty stuff," he says. "And I guess my thought when I heard about it was 'I hope to God it's completely false and completely fictional.' I don't know if he's a good guy or a bad guy, I don't know if what was written was true or false, but ask the right questions."
It's a bit surprising to hear Viall question Andi's account of abuse and call it "nasty." However, it's possible he's just pretending to be agnostic about Josh so Amanda will trust him.
He has, in fact, spoken about Josh in less equivocal terms. "Some of the things that [Andi] wrote about Josh, with regards to how he is in relationships, his temperament in relationships, and some of those attributes that he displayed in a relationship, you might see this season," he told E! News. If that's true, the drama is sure to explode in the next episode.
