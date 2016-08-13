Here's A Big Hint About Who The Next Bachelor Will Be

Fleiss started tantalizing fans on Thursday with an ultimately unfulfilled promise to announce the new Bachelor tout suite on his Twitter feed.
I will be announcing our new Bachelor right here on my Twitter account!!! Stay tuned... #TheBachelor— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 11, 2016
Certain entities are forcing me to hold off announcing our next #Bachelor... Won't be long now!!!— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 11, 2016
Trying to decide when to make the official #TheBachelor announcement... Either some time after the Olympiad, or when I hit 100k followers.— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 12, 2016
Here's a clue... He's very handsome! And he likes sunrises more than sunsets.#TheBachelor— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 12, 2016
Just waiting for @fleissmeister to announce the next bachelor like........#LUKEFORBACHELOR #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RCtsxBIzC6— Luke's Muscles (@LukePellBach1) August 11, 2016
If Luke is the Bachelor my life will be complete!!! @fleissmeister @Luke__Pell @BachelorABC #TheBachelor #TeamLuke— Lindsey Byrom (@lindsey_byrom) August 12, 2016
Still waiting for @chrisbharrison to announce @Luke__Pell as the bachelor. pic.twitter.com/fwGiUl8qZT— MJ (@Mjack66) August 8, 2016