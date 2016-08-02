Now that the fairy tale is over (or just beginning), JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé Jordan Rodgers have some thoughts on which ex-suitor should have his pick of the ladies on the next season of The Bachelor.
"I got to know these guys so well. Chase and Luke were both two men that I cared so deeply for that made impressions on my heart," the newly engaged Fletcher said, according to People. "I think they are both deserving. They are both very different, and I don't think you can go wrong with either one."
And while JoJo seems unable to choose between the two "fan favorites" and thinks the show's "going to be great either way," her husband-to-be Jordan thinks the applicant pool should be a little wider.
"Both of those guys are great," Rodgers commented. "Luke is kind of the quintessential Bachelor as far as being a war veteran, a Texas guy, he can ride a horse — I can't do that. And Chase, I think people fell in love with him for a different reason as he let his walls down and opened up."
So, who else could possibly match up to these two catches?
"If I had to throw in my hat of two dark horses," Rodgers continued, "I would love to see James Taylor or Wells Adams get a shot at finding that special someone as well."
You heard it here first, folks.
There's still quite some time before we find out who the next Bachelor will be for sure, but it seems certain that JoJo and Jordan are sticking with each other. Fletcher told People that she and Jordan are "so ready to start our life together," and Rodgers noted that JoJo is "the one."
I think those crazy kids might just make it.
