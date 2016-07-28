Luke Pell has a lock on becoming the next Bachelor...right? To our great dismay, it looks like that's not the case. Chase McNary revealed that he is also in the running. At the taping of the The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special earlier this month, JoJo's third runner-up told Entertainment Tonight that he is considering the gig.
"The discussions [with producers] are there," he said. "But I don't know — there's a lot of weight there. There [are] a lot of expectations and I'm not scared of it...but I definitely want to make the smart decision and the right decision before I totally accept that position."
Please, no.
I could go on a rant right now about why I'm not rooting for Chase, who was booted from the fantasy suite after telling JoJo he loved her. But the 27-year-old medical sales rep hit the nail on the head himself. "I wasn't exactly the most open guy about my feelings, and going into being the Bachelor, that's something I would definitely have to work on," he admitted. Exactly. Luke is an expressive romantic; Chase, not so much. (Though it's true that they both ended up telling JoJo "I love you" too late.) There's nothing wrong with being a reserved guy, but Chase just doesn't seem quite...emotionally mature enough to be dating 20-odd women at the same time.
There's also the simple fact that outspoken people make for more entertaining and dramatic reality TV. Watch the ET interview below, and see whether you think Chase seems ready for the gig.
