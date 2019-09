The men of The Bachelorette got back together to talk about their feelings. Here's what we learned.Chad, or Evil Chad as he has become known since appearing on The Bachelorette, is the breakout star of the season. He has been dominating the reality TV news cycle both during and after his time in the mix with JoJo.The Men Tell All special starts without Chad in the room, but with a remote shot of him in his trailer, flanked by a security guard like the one they hired to handle the Chad Bear during filming. This gives Chris Harrison time to warm up the room. Chad isn't even on the stage yet and he's already a hot topic.Alex and Evan, the two men who have arguably the biggest beefs with Chad, are still not over it, but the other guys call them out on it. Grant and Nick both comment that Alex was happier watching Chad melt down than Alex was when he was spending time with JoJo. Evan stands by his theory that Chad was suffering from steroid withdrawal during his time on the show, but Ali gives Chad the benefit of the doubt, considering 20 guys were all talking trash about him.Bonus points to Wells for comparing Chad to Voldemort, He Who Must Not Be Named.Seriously, though, Chad is way more Beetlejuice than Voldemort, and after they say his name enough, he finally appears. Chad takes his spot in the hot seat with Harrison. After a quick walk down memory lane through Chad’s “journey” on the show, Harrison asks him where it all went sideways with him and the guys. “It was like a frat,” Chad says. “Everything was so fake. I could not walk through the house without hearing my name.”Time does not, at least for this crew, heal all wounds. They still don’t like Chad, and Chad still doesn’t care. Grant gives Chad a hard time for dating both Grant and Robby’s ex-girlfriends since the show has started airing. Chad sticks to his claim that he minded his own business, and the guys just couldn't let a sleeping Chad Bear lie.Did we learn anything new from Chad’s time in the hot seat? Not really. He’s turned his 15 minutes into at least an hour, parlaying this into a spot on Bachelor in Paradise, a show that features the tagline, “The Chad is about to hit the fan.”Wells claims that he feels bad that people didn’t get to see how great so many of the guys are, because they were all so consumed by Chad. “I will be the first to admit that we kind of Lord of the Flies-ed you,” Well says. Nice reference, Wells, who, by the way, also secured a spot in Paradise.