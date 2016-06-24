So, you want to know what's really going on between JoJo Fletcher and contestant Luke Pell? In the words of the Bachelorette herself: "passion." And lots of kissing. That's what's going on.
In this steamy clip, JoJo and Luke can barely keep their hands off of each other. They really do look like a pretty convincing couple. From the matching black leather jackets to the courtyard make-out sesh, the lust is palpable.
The two shared an intimate one-on-one date in episode 4 that ended up with them, again, getting intimate onstage at a concert. Things are looking good for the 31-year-old war veteran.
But there are still seven guys left vying for a rose and JoJo's heart. Good luck to them!
