How someone reacts to getting sent home on The Bachelorette says a lot about their character. On one end, you've got the graceful goodbyes where contestants wish the Bachelorette a good remainder of the season. Then, you get angry outbursts like Chase McNary's.
When he got sent home Monday after his fantasy suite date, Chase did not take it well, to put it mildly. "I jumped over a hurdle I’ve never done before, and now I’m skewered," he told JoJo, referring to his decision to say "I love you."
"Now I’m shattered," he continued. "I mean, what do you want me to say? You’ve 100 percent made me regret saying that. So now love equals ‘Get the f--k out’?"
As far as classless Bachelorette goodbyes go, this one's not quite as bad as Nick Viall's "if you weren't in love with me, I'm just not sure why you made love with me," but, well, it's up there.
At least he saved it, though, by telling her before the rose ceremony, “I care too much to let our relationship end the way it did the other night.”
And in retrospect, he told ABC News, he regrets it. "I think at that moment I was ultimately just in so much shock and despair and confusion. Because the whole day prior to that and the whole hometown prior to that went so well that why would it go so wrong?" he explained. "So for it to be on such a high note to end on such a hard note, I was in shock and I reacted in a way I wish I wouldn’t have."
So, like most final-three contestants, he was duped into thinking he'd get that final rose. But not all these contestants get angry when they end up being wrong. So, Chase's behavior is one indicator that JoJo may have made the right decision.
When he got sent home Monday after his fantasy suite date, Chase did not take it well, to put it mildly. "I jumped over a hurdle I’ve never done before, and now I’m skewered," he told JoJo, referring to his decision to say "I love you."
"Now I’m shattered," he continued. "I mean, what do you want me to say? You’ve 100 percent made me regret saying that. So now love equals ‘Get the f--k out’?"
As far as classless Bachelorette goodbyes go, this one's not quite as bad as Nick Viall's "if you weren't in love with me, I'm just not sure why you made love with me," but, well, it's up there.
At least he saved it, though, by telling her before the rose ceremony, “I care too much to let our relationship end the way it did the other night.”
And in retrospect, he told ABC News, he regrets it. "I think at that moment I was ultimately just in so much shock and despair and confusion. Because the whole day prior to that and the whole hometown prior to that went so well that why would it go so wrong?" he explained. "So for it to be on such a high note to end on such a hard note, I was in shock and I reacted in a way I wish I wouldn’t have."
So, like most final-three contestants, he was duped into thinking he'd get that final rose. But not all these contestants get angry when they end up being wrong. So, Chase's behavior is one indicator that JoJo may have made the right decision.
Advertisement