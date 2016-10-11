Nick Viall really has a way with the ladies.
The Bachelor star had a living Mr. Krabs meme moment when he laid eyes on a woman who stepped out of the limo during the show's taping. Why the shock? Oh, because he'd slept with her before, reports Us Weekly.
A source told Us Weekly that Viall, the upcoming season's bachelor, previously hooked up with one of the contestants long before the show started filming. He had no idea the old flame would be a contestant on the show.
"During the first day of taping, all of the girls came out, and he actually had slept with one of them at a wedding and never called her again," the source told Us Weekly.
The source said that Viall's previous hookup with the woman wasn't discussed on set, though it seems like this snafu would have taken some preparation. The publication's tipster said that the season's star "didn't want any girls on the show that he already knew or had a date with," so he probably had no idea.
Online, this mishap has fans even more critical of the controversial Bachelor pick.
#BenandLauren will be my Bachelor this season. Only because I'm not watching Nick Viall manipulate girls again.— Tierney Chesney (@tierches14) October 11, 2016
@usweekly thank god for the shows, otherwise, he would never get laid...— R.V (@SWAGDAD80) October 11, 2016
