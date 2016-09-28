The Bachelor isn't returning until 2017, but we're already getting sneak peeks at the new season starring unlucky-in-love Nick Viall. (This will mark Viall's fourth televised shot at love.) The show started filming this week, and producer Mike Fleiss is teasing the upcoming season with photos and tweets from the set.
So, anything juicy? Well, it looks like Neil Lane is in the house already. (That seems a little bit premature for week one, no?) There's also a helicopter that appears to be approaching a hot tub.
Oh, and there's a contestant trouncing around in a veil already. Yes, really. She looks to be holding hands with Viall. We're going to make the bold prediction that nobody's getting hitched — she's barefoot, people — and guess that the first challenge for the bachelorettes is wedding-themed.
All we can say is: Good luck, Nick. Fourth time's the charm!
Sneak peek!!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rN9twkReqK— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 25, 2016
Neil Lane in da house!!!#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9Iswb8iPxM— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 25, 2016
The journey has begun!!!#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8bZJlB7uVo— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 25, 2016
Is it love?!? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Aqp6gop6gj— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 26, 2016
Off we go!!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/XXvLHseEwl— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 28, 2016
Life in the mansion... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/zao7a27Ohm— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 28, 2016
