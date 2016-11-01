Nick Viall may be a veteran of Bachelor Nation, but that doesn't mean he was emotionally equipped to handle the stress that comes with being the Bachelor.
Viall is currently filming season 21 of the show, after being a two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette and failing to find a forever love on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. And according to host Chris Harrison, the experience has been a little rough for Viall. Like, Jason Mesnick rough. (We're referring, of course, to the season 13 Bachelor who had a sobbing breakdown trying to choose between his finalists.)
Harrison is appearing as a guest on Wednesday's episode of On With Mario Lopez, where he'll spill on Viall and more.
"I will say — a little inside baseball because we're in the middle of taping right now — he hit a little low point, as all of the Bachelors do," Harrison tells Lopez, according to an exclusive preview obtained by Us Weekly.
"You kind of reach this emotional bottom where you get stripped down. If you know what a Mesnick is, I will let you know that he pulled a full Mesnick. There will be man tears on this season for sure." A source close to the show also told the magazine, "Nick was handling everything really well — then everything hit him, and he had a full meltdown."
We don't plan on delighting in Nick's "man tears," because we're not sadistic savages over here. But we do appreciate the dramatic irony of the 36-year-old's emotional turmoil — given that two years ago, he was shaming Bachelorette Andi Dorfman on live TV for taking both him and the other finalist, Josh, to the Fantasy Suite.
This summer, Dorfman penned an op-ed criticizing the sexism surrounding the franchise in which she said that Viall's on-air confrontation fueled the wave of slut-shaming she experienced. Viall apologized for his comments in September, admitting that he regrets being responsible for a lot of the hatred Andi received.
But now that he's been in Andi's shoes, it's likely he can empathize with the difficult and emotionally confusing position of being torn between romantic feelings for multiple people. It seems Viall is learning that holding all the roses is tougher than it looks.
