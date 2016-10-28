After two stints as The Bachelorette's runner-up and an unsuccessful search for his soul mate in Paradise, Nick Viall is now the one holding the roses — and the power. A new video released by ABC gives us our first glimpse into his upcoming Bachelor season, Elite Daily reports.
The video is weirdly ominous. There's screaming in the background, and a voiceover says, "The next scream you hear may be your own. Happy Halloween."
What is ABC trying to imply? That season 21 will be frightening?
Given all the drama that's surrounded Nick since he first joined Bachelor Nation, we'll be surprised if no voices get raised.
We have a feeling the ratings will go through the roof. Hopefully, that'll be reason enough for ABC to finally stop bringing back Chad.
