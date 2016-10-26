"Bad Chad" Johnson's evil ways have continued beyond his appearance on The Bachelorette. On top of verbally attacking his fellow contestants on Bachelor in Paradise, he also caused trouble on the latest episode of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After.
On last night's episode, Chad came face to face with Lace Morris, with whom he was briefly involved — and whom he trash talked — on Bachelor in Paradise. She was so scared about the their meeting that she actually cried before he entered, as Us Weekly notes.
After Chad joined the group on a camping trip, Lace confronted him about his habit of insulting his cast members, including when he allegedly told her during Bachelor Live that she "fucked up."
His response was pretty much the furthest thing from an apology that you can imagine.
"I meant to upset you; I meant to piss you all off, and it worked," he said. "If I really sat down and thought about my actions, which I don’t usually don’t, I’d probably feel pretty bad." Clearly, Chad is really leaning into his villainous persona.
When Grant Kemp asked Chad how his now-deceased mother might feel about his behavior, Chad stormed out.
Well, we figured he'd bring the drama.
On last night's episode, Chad came face to face with Lace Morris, with whom he was briefly involved — and whom he trash talked — on Bachelor in Paradise. She was so scared about the their meeting that she actually cried before he entered, as Us Weekly notes.
After Chad joined the group on a camping trip, Lace confronted him about his habit of insulting his cast members, including when he allegedly told her during Bachelor Live that she "fucked up."
His response was pretty much the furthest thing from an apology that you can imagine.
"I meant to upset you; I meant to piss you all off, and it worked," he said. "If I really sat down and thought about my actions, which I don’t usually don’t, I’d probably feel pretty bad." Clearly, Chad is really leaning into his villainous persona.
When Grant Kemp asked Chad how his now-deceased mother might feel about his behavior, Chad stormed out.
Well, we figured he'd bring the drama.
Advertisement