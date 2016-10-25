Bachelor alums and IRL-couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell know how to create some quality reality television. In this week's Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, they bring in a tired-and-true pot stirrer: Chad Johnson, a.k.a. Bad Chad, Evil Chad, or Chad of the jungle.
Oh yes, he's back and ready to start some drah-ma.
Ben and Lauren decide to go on a camping trip along with some Bachelor Nation friends, including Lace Morris (who had a major falling out with Chad following their time together on Bachelor in Paradise) and Paradise twins Emily and Haley Ferguson.
In an interview with E! News about the upcoming episode, Ben and Lauren admit that they tried to do a "bit of soul searching with Chad" while they were all in the woods. But were they able to find a soul within the notoriously narcissistic reality TV villain? "I think we did," Ben said.
The next episode of Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? airs on Freeform October 25 at 8 p.m.
