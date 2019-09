Bachelor alums and IRL-couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell know how to create some quality reality television. In this week's Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, they bring in a tired-and-true pot stirrer: Chad Johnson, a.k.a. Bad Chad, Evil Chad, or Chad of the jungle Oh yes, he's back and ready to start some drah-ma.Ben and Lauren decide to go on a camping trip along with some Bachelor Nation friends, including Lace Morris (who had a major falling out with Chad following their time together on Bachelor in Paradise ) and Paradise twins Emily and Haley Ferguson In an interview with E! News about the upcoming episode, Ben and Lauren admit that they tried to do a "bit of soul searching with Chad" while they were all in the woods. But were they able to find a soul within the notoriously narcissistic reality TV villain? "I think we did," Ben said.The next episode of Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? airs on Freeform October 25 at 8 p.m.