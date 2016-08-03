The unthinkable has happened: Bad Chad has sunk to a new low.
If you weren't up hate-watching the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise last night, you missed some major drama. Specifically, you missed Bachelorette baddie Chad Johnson having a drunken outburst, pooping his pants, and getting kicked off the show. (Do not pass go; do not collect a rose.)
As People reports, Johnson tells Chris Harrison that he joined the tropical Bachelor spin-off in pursuit of true love. What he gets is a passionate make-out session with fellow contestant Lace — take a moment to let that name sink in — that soon turns ugly.
"You know how rats have a lot of sex and they multiply a lot, but they also eat each other? Chad and Lace," Nick observes.
Johnson begins lashing out at Lace, calling her a "bitch" he'd like to throw under a bus. He then turns against the rest of the contestants, especially Sarah, from Sean's season. We'd really rather not repeat his cruel taunts.
"I'll murder everyone here," he rages. "I'll kill your children and murder your family. Dolla, dolla bills, yo."
Eventually all of this posturing wears him down, and he passes out on the pool deck, but not before taking a few swings at Daniel. Charming!
The next morning delivers much of the same, with this interesting development: Chad isn't wearing underwear because he crapped his pants. How is this dude still single?
After continuing to battle it out with others in the house, Chad is summoned for a face-to-face with Chris Harrison. Leave it to Harrison to drop the hammer.
"You told everybody at this hotel last night to suck a dick," Harrison confronts Chad as viewers at home tried not to giggle. "You had a chance to turn over a new leaf and you didn't, and so on behalf of everybody, I'm sorry, I thought this could work out, it didn't. I'm going to have to ask you to leave."
Surprise, surprise. Chad doesn't take that news well and refuses to do an exit interview.
"I'm not doing it again," he rants. You're not going to make me look like an asshole. I have nothing. I've got nothing in my life.
"You don't even watch this," he adds, snarling at Harrison. "You went to sleep last night with a mimosa and a robe on. Fuck you, dude. Go drink your mimosas. You think this is all fun and games? This is my life. You're going to sit here and try and make me look like a bitch? Fuck you, Chris Harrison. Come at me."
So, yeah, that was fun. You can watch footage from the showdown in the video below.
And while we secretly hoped Harrison had arranged for Evil Chad to be sent off on an ice floe headed for parts unknown, he's still around. He's even issued an apology!
I should've never ever EVER said that abt @sarahherron tonight. I was a dic k im disappointed in myself pic.twitter.com/6hV2suBHRY— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 3, 2016
Good luck in your continued search for love, Chad. And don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.
