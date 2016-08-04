Sometimes, Bachelor and Bachelorette villains admit they were wrong, apologize at the tell-all special, and quietly leave the spotlight. But that kind of graceful exit is not for Chad Johnson.
On Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, Johnson got kicked off for directing slurs toward other contestants and actually threatening to murder everyone. Since then, he's been staying true to his television personality and tweeting offensive statement after offensive statement.
I am a real person, and sometimes I get too drunk and I say the wrong things. So get off my back or I'll murder your family #TheBachelorette— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 4, 2016
I'm jacked, I'm rich, super handsome, and I'm genuinely perfect. Ballin status Nom sayin? Hire me or I'll kill. https://t.co/1SpUWa5IAJ— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 4, 2016
He threw in a few plain-old confusing statements, as well.
If I Murder someone does that kinda make me capable of hanging out with their dead body? Slightly? I'm so bored. #FriendsAtAPrice— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 4, 2016
I get excited to watch my own snapchat. What am I doing with my life #Surprises— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 4, 2016
Sometimes u make peach juice when u shoulda had fuck bread.— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) August 4, 2016
While Bachelor Nation is certainly no stranger to unkind contestants, this isn't your typical reality-TV conflict. Johnson's level of cruelty is truly unprecedented.
We wonder if the consequences he faces for his online behavior will be as serious as the punishment for his behavior on the show.
However this ends, one thing's for sure: This season of The Bachelorette may have concluded and Bad Chad may no longer be on Bachelor in Paradise, but the drama most certainly continues.
