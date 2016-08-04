Story from TV Shows

The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson Has Officially Gone Off The Deep End

Suzannah Weiss
Sometimes, Bachelor and Bachelorette villains admit they were wrong, apologize at the tell-all special, and quietly leave the spotlight. But that kind of graceful exit is not for Chad Johnson.

On Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, Johnson got kicked off for directing slurs toward other contestants and actually threatening to murder everyone. Since then, he's been staying true to his television personality and tweeting offensive statement after offensive statement.

He threw in a few plain-old confusing statements, as well.

While Bachelor Nation is certainly no stranger to unkind contestants, this isn't your typical reality-TV conflict. Johnson's level of cruelty is truly unprecedented.

We wonder if the consequences he faces for his online behavior will be as serious as the punishment for his behavior on the show.

However this ends, one thing's for sure: This season of The Bachelorette may have concluded and Bad Chad may no longer be on Bachelor in Paradise, but the drama most certainly continues.
