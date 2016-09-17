Amanda Stanton has some advice for all the single moms out there.
Stanton, who got engaged to Josh Murray on Bachelor In Paradise, took to her blog to share some love for her fiancé and some personal details about her own struggles as a young mom.
Stanton broke up with her first husband when her oldest daughter was 2 years old and her youngest was still a newborn. In fact, Stanton was still breastfeeding. She says she delayed filing for divorce because of the difficulties she was having simply navigating life with two little ones.
According to Stanton, her ex was not sympathetic. She says he sent a text that said, "You can’t divorce me…you’ll be 25 & divorced with two kids…no one will ever want you!"
Stanton says her experience, including finding a new love on Bachelor In Paradise, is proof that the text just wasn't true and, more importantly, her relationship status didn't reflect her ability to be a parent.
"I decided instead of being embarrassed of my failed marriage and ashamed of being a single mother, I was going to OWN it," she wrote. "Being the best mother you can be and giving your kids the BEST life possible has nothing to do with your relationship status and you don’t have to be happily married to have a 'picture-perfect family.'"
Things still aren't completely resolved between Stanton and her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio. The two are currently involved in a custody dispute.
If her Instagram feed is any evidence, Stanton doesn't appear to be letting that get her down too much. In addition to her blog post, Stanton posted a picture of herself, Murray, and her kids out for a walk on the beach.
