Actually, you know what? It is okay.
That seems to be Andi Dorfman's reaction to seeing ex-fiancé Josh Murray and former romantic suitor Nick Viall appear on Bachelor in Paradise. Because both men are featured in Dorfman's book, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, the continued interest is giving her sales a boost.
The former Bachelorette told Us Weekly this week that she's not mad about the attention her book is receiving. Neither Murray, now engaged to BIP contestant Amanda Stanton, nor new Bachelor Viall come off particularly well in the tell-all, making it a juicy read for fans of the show.
"They’ve definitely done well, thank you for that,” she shared. “We got an extra boost that I’m not going to complain about.”
Dorfman added that she "tried to stay away from" her exes' drama on Bachelor in Paradise. Girlfriend's too busy cashing those royalty checks, evidently.
