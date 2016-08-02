Ultimately, though, she said someone's success on the show comes down to luck. "If [he's] not the right guy for you, it's not going to last."



Whether you're on The Bachelorette or not, Dorfman is a firm believer in finding happiness alone before you can be happy in a relationship.



"At the end of the day, your happiness spreads to all your other relationships, so you've got to make that a priority in order to have successful relationships, whether with a man or a friend or a family member," she said. "Take the social media out, take the family and friends out. At the end of the day, you have to lay down your head at night and wake up to yourself every single morning. You're the number one constant in your life."



That's a pretty feminist message.

