Andi Dorfman's memoir, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, is clearly a must-read for all Bachelor and Bachelorette fans.
A whole new treasure trove of juicy details and tidbits about the behind-the-scenes drama of the show have been unearthed by People upon rereading it. And this time it's all about the new Bachelor, Nick Viall, who Dorfman dumped for Josh Murray (a decision she would go on to regret).
Dorfman goes into pretty good detail about the night she shared in the fantasy suite with Viall.
Spoiler alert: It did not go well.
She said it was a "ladyboner-killing, awkward sexual encounter," which ultimately led to her decision to send him home and choose Murray. In hindsight, she wrote, she might have chosen Viall if things had gone better in the bedroom but the sex wasn't "mind-blowing" with him. Basically he was bad in bed, in her eyes. Ouch.
She continued, saying he asked if she wanted to make love, or "fuck." She said make love. He replied, "Well, If I had four times, I'd like to fuck the first three times and make love the fourth." The 29-year-old went on, saying the whole time she was thinking, "This is sex, dammit ... kiss me, love on me, and if you can't talk without making an utter fool of yourself, then stay silent."
I guess the audience will see if Viall took any of Dorfman's advice in his latest reality show venture.
