Did Andi Dorfman Throw Shade At Josh Murray With This Instagram?

In Andi Dorfman's book It's Not Okay, she describes verbal abuse at the hands of an unnamed person who sounds like her Bachelorette season's winner and ex-fiancé Josh Murray. Now that Murray is on the Bachelor spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise, contestants have been bringing up the allegations to warn Josh's love interest Amanda Stanton about him.
In the meantime, Dorfman is vacationing in Greece with her fellow former Bachelor contestant Kelly Travis, according to Us Weekly. And some people are interpreting a recent Instagram post from her trip as commentary on the Josh drama. "Here's to Ancient History," she captioned a photo of the Parthenon.
Commenters immediately jumped in with their opinions on Andi and Josh. Presumably, they thought she was referring to the relationship as "ancient history."
Or maybe, she was just enjoying learning about the origins of civilization as she roamed around Greece's ancient ruins. Either way, it looks like the past is behind her — unless we're talking about humanity's past.
