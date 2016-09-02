As Amanda Stanton was falling in love with Josh Murray on Bachelor in Paradise, other contestants were warning her about his possible abusive tendencies. Their warnings were based on the book, It's Not Okay, in which Murray's ex-fiancée Andi Dorfman describes emotional abuse at the hands of an unidentified man who is almost certainly him.
Murray has denied the allegations — and Stanton believes him. "I trust him, and I went with my gut," she told Glamour.
She also doesn't plan to read the book. "I think it’s not really fair to read that far into someone’s relationship, especially since it’s one-sided. I’m just getting to know him for myself," she said.
In fact, she's confident enough in the relationship that she would marry Murray. "If he were to propose, I would say yes," she said. Presumably, this means they've stayed together since Bachelor in Paradise stopped filming.
Despite not reading the book, Stanton has heard from fellow contestant Nick Viall that it says some "pretty nasty stuff" about Murray— stuff you probably wouldn't want to read about someone you're planning to marry.
