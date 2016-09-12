Amanda Stanton's wedding planning might have to wait. The newly engaged star of Bachelor in Paradise is dealing with a custody dispute with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, according to RadarOnline. Buonfiglio alleges that Stanton's TV gigs, on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, have put their two young daughters in the spotlight, whether they wanted that public attention or not. Buonfiglio is currently looking for shared custody and a reduction in his child support responsibilities. He currently gives Stanton $2,000 a month. Stanton and Buonfiglio have a mediation appointment on September 30.
Since Stanton's engagement to Bachelor in Paradise co-star Josh Murray was made public with the show's season finale, her Instagram feed has featured pics of her future husband and her daughters.
She captioned one photo of her four-year-old playing with Murray by the pool, "looks like Ariel finally found her Prince." It seems like Murray was eager to become part of Stanton's family even before he proposed. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight he had while still filming Bachelor in Paradise he explained, "I cannot wait to meet her kids. I've been begging this whole time. I wish they would fly them out here, but we're gonna try and set something up as soon as possible when I get back."
Advertisement